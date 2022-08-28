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Marly Hornik - Director Ny Citizens Audit https://auditny.com/
Mary Fanning - theamericanreport.org
LIEUTENANT GENERAL THOMAS G. MCINERNEY
President Trump Responds: FBI Redactions Are A Joke | EP 3096-6PMDonald Trump on Friday posted to his Truth Social platform where he slammed the “heavily redacted” affidavit that led to the raid of his Florida home earlier this month. “Affidavit heavily redacted!!!” he wrote. “Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover – WE GAVE THEM MUCH.” Continuing, Trump added, “Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!”
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22128