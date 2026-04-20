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Elon Musk Grok AI Was Asked About Jesus Resurrection in Ethiopian Bible The Answer Was Unexpected
RED PILLED
RED PILLED
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132 views • 3 months ago

Grok was asked one simple question about Jesus's resurrection — but the answer it gave back was anything but simple. When a user asked Grok what the Ethiopian Bible actually says about Jesus rising from the dead, the AI didn't recite the same story you've heard in church your entire life. Instead, it pulled up ancient manuscripts containing post-resurrection teachings of Jesus that were deliberately erased from every Western Bible in existence. Teachings where Jesus names the people who will corrupt his message. Warnings about false temples and hollow faith that sound like they were written about our world today. And a final prophecy he delivered right before ascending that the Roman church made absolutely sure you would never read. The Ethiopian Bible has 88 books. Yours has 66. That means 22 books of scripture were removed — and what Grok found buried inside them is the reason they were hidden. Here's what they didn't want you to know.

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jesus christresurrectionelon muskhidden historyhidden agendagrokethiopian bible
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