BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Col Doug Macgregor: U.S. Military Power Realities
What is happening
What is happening
9734 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
100 views • 2 days ago


Streamed live 6 hours ago

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavis...

Doug's article:

On Ukraine and Venezuela, Trump needs to dump the sycophants

There's a lot of smoke being blown about big 'deals' and huge 'wins.' True military professionals would tell him the hard truths.

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/ukr...


President Trump, speaking from a U.S. military base in Japan, praised the U.S. armed forces as the most powerful in history and highlighted the record-high defense budget exceeding $1 trillion. Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a defense analyst and former Pentagon adviser, responded critically, describing Trump’s comments as political “marketing.” He cautioned that boasting about unmatched U.S. power without realism can lead to dangerous overconfidence, citing historical failures in Vietnam, Korea, and Iraq where similar assumptions proved wrong.


Macgregor warned that while the U.S. military is capable, its strengths may not align with the realities of potential operations—particularly in Venezuela, where rumors of intervention were growing. He questioned the purpose, scale, and strategy of such an operation, pointing out Venezuela’s large territory, population, and militia forces. He doubted that a few thousand U.S. troops could achieve lasting success without massive destruction or political backlash.


He also challenged claims that Venezuela’s situation is primarily about drugs, arguing the real motives likely involve oil, gas, and mineral resources, including gold and rare earths. Macgregor dismissed Washington’s argument that intervention would push Russia and China out of the Western Hemisphere, calling it misguided “strategic genius.”


Overall, he warned that U.S. intervention in Venezuela would be costly, unnecessary, and could trigger widespread anti-American sentiment in Latin America, destabilizing the region rather than strengthening U.S. security.

Keywords
militaryrussiavenezuelapowersanctionsoiljaponu scol doug macgregorrealitiesdaniel davis deep dive merch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy