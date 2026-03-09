US Tomahawk cruise missiles claimed to hit the Shajarah Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab on February 28 - evidence & independent analysis contradict Demented Donald's claims

Western media question Trump Minab school claims

📹 New video evidence and independent analysis contradict Demented Donald's claims that Iran accidentally bombed a school – killing 171 girls.

New video from the scene suggests US Tomahawk cruise missiles hit the Shajarah Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab on February 28.

🔴 Video released by the Mehr News Agency shows a cruise missile flying towards the Iranian Revolutionary Guards naval base in Minab before impact.

🔴 Experts quoted by The New York Times and The Washington Post concluded that the missile visible in the footage matches the profile of a BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missile — a weapon used by the US Navy.

🔴 Specialists pointed to distinctive technical characteristics visible in the video:

➡️ Former US Air Force Special Operations targeting expert and former Pentagon civilian harm assessor Wes Bryant said the long cylindrical body, angled nose and wing configuration matches the Tomahawk. He also noted that the explosion was consistent with the missile’s warhead.

➡️ A former US Navy officer involved in the Tomahawk program told the Washington Post that the shape of the missile’s fuselage and wing seen in the video strongly resemble the Tomahawk.

🔴 The Pentagon has said that the first attacks of the war included Tomahawk missiles launched from US Navy ships.

🔴 Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine confirmed that US forces hit southern Iran on that day.

🔴 Digital forensics specialists Hany Farid (UC Berkeley) and Siwei Lyu (SUNY Buffalo) reviewed the video and found no signs of tampering by editing or AI generation.

👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime

Adding: Cynthia... (also, posted another video earlier today showing one of the two Tomahawks strikes on the school. Scott Ritter on a video live today said the school was hit twice and a couple of other empty buildings close by were hit too. ) (I may upload that video)