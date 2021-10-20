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Italy, Police man- one by one are waking up to injustice.
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190 views • October 20, 2021
Italia
"En el video, el jefe de la brigada policial está indignado por la orden del gobierno y se niega a atacar a personas desarmadas, verter agua sobre ellas y rociarlas con gas lacrimógeno.
Grita, arrojando su casco al coche blindado:
"Dispara, muéstrale al mundo entero... Cómo
¿Podemos hacer algo contra nuestro pueblo? ¡No puedo hacerlo! "
"En el video, el jefe de la brigada policial está indignado por la orden del gobierno y se niega a atacar a personas desarmadas, verter agua sobre ellas y rociarlas con gas lacrimógeno.
Grita, arrojando su casco al coche blindado:
"Dispara, muéstrale al mundo entero... Cómo
¿Podemos hacer algo contra nuestro pueblo? ¡No puedo hacerlo! "
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