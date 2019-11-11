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Migrant issue ravaging the Greek Islands (Greek Subs) Ισαηλινή ΜΚΟ για μετανάστες
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2053 views • November 11, 2019
Το είχα ανεβάσει το 2016 αλλά μου το έριξε το ¨δημοκρατικο¨ ΥΤ,
όπως έριξε και το κανάλι του to Red Ice Tv που το σηκωσε πρώτα...
my Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
όπως έριξε και το κανάλι του to Red Ice Tv που το σηκωσε πρώτα...
my Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
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