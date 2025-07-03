BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Jay Palko—The Government Sanctioned Destruction of Children
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
21 views • 1 day ago

July 3, 2025: Guest host Beth St Denis interviews Jay Palko, a former Essex CHP candidate and a passionate advocate for protecting children from the corruption happening in our public school systems.

Beth and Jay, both outspoken Christians, have been at the forefront of raising awareness about the alarming issues within their local school board. Together, they delve into the specific tactics used by these boards, shining a light on how their actions threaten the innocence of children.

This episode explores the government's role in sanctioning the destruction of childhood through policies that jeopardize the moral integrity and safety of students. They empower parents and citizens alike by offering actionable steps to understand what's happening in their own school districts. From uncovering hidden agendas to mobilizing community action, they provide viewers with the tools needed to protect children and demand accountability from their local school board trustees.

The Truth Trumpet: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthTrumpet

How common is lntersex?: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12476264/

The mental health of Canadian transgender youth compared with the Canadian population:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5630273/#:~:text=Around%2041%25%20of%20transgender%20students,cisgender%20youth%20in%20the%20sample.

EHRC commissioner calls for ‘period of correction’ on trans rights after legal ruling:

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2025/jun/06/ehrc-commissioner-calls-for-trans-people-to-accept-reduced-rights-after-years-of-lies


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

freedomnewsstudentslovechristianparentsteachersmoralschp canadaschoolspartycitizenspublic schoolssave the childrenchpcanadachp talkschristian heritagebeth st deniselected trusteesgecdsbtwogenders
