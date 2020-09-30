America Under Siege **

** Silent Majority Counterinsurgency Required to Stop Deep State Fires **

** Big Tech Social Media and the Main Stream Media are saying that people are not allowed to report on more than 50 arrests on the west coast for arson. If you try to put this information on Facebook, or any other social media platform it is immediately deleted as if it does not exist. Authorities have actually been catching people with Molotov Cocktails, gasoline, matches on people’s properties, vineyards and highways running around setting fires on surveillance cameras.

When the police report arson they are being put on administrative leave because Citizens are not allowed to talk about this. These Leftist Arsonists are led by Deep State and Communist Chinese Globalist and are involved in a revolution to overthrow our Constitutional Republic. In the process are attempting to burn down the west coast.

These Deep State Methhead Zombie Insurgents are trying to bankrupt the country using a Cloward and Piven strategy which establishes a welfare state that would render Americans homeless and in poverty. America is fighting for its life. This is a war against our entire country. Citizens keep your eyes peeled. Defend the Republic!

Gruesome Newsome