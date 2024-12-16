The mujahideen strikes with 111 missiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the Zionist suicide drone of the ‘Maouz’ type, which Al-Quds Brigades took control of in the skies of Khan Yunis before it carried out one of its aerial missions as part of the ‘Flood of Al-Aqsa’ battle.
Dated: 11/12/2024
