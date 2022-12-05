SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 04DEC22 - Rita Panahi: Biden Administration Hellbent on Ticking Diversity Boxes - Luggagegate

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS
Sky News host Rita Panahi says the Biden administration is “so hellbent” on “ticking diversity boxes”, following an offence committed by the US’ non-binary head of nuclear waste.
Sam Brinton is facing felony charges after he was caught stealing luggage from an airport baggage claim.
“It’s a big offence,” Ms Panahi said.
“You just wonder if this has happened in isolation.”"
