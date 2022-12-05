Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 04DEC22 - Rita Panahi: Biden Administration Hellbent on Ticking Diversity Boxes - Luggagegate
Sky News host Rita Panahi says the Biden administration is “so hellbent” on “ticking diversity boxes”, following an offence committed by the US’ non-binary head of nuclear waste.

Sam Brinton is facing felony charges after he was caught stealing luggage from an airport baggage claim.

“It’s a big offence,” Ms Panahi said.

“You just wonder if this has happened in isolation.”"

