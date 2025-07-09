It’s More Than a Crown - Kayleigh Bush - Freedom Alive® Ep155

Kayleigh Bush was crowned the Miss North Florida 2025 pageant winner in August 2024 and then stripped of her title after objecting to a false definition of women. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Kayleigh shares her story and how God is using her platform for more than she ever imagined!

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered July 6, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm