The Battle for Religious Exemption, Trenton N.J. with Del Bigtree

Thousands of people gathered for days outside of the Trenton Building in a fight for freedom, in an attempt to push back on New Jersey's political overreach. The ending of this will give you goosebumps if not even bring you to tears. Del Bigtree and his crew lead the group as we battled for our civil rights.
