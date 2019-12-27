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Jungian Psychology in Berserk
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13 views • December 27, 2019
DISCLAIMER: This is a fanmade video. Meant for educational purposes only. All rights are reserved to Kentaro Miura and Hakusensha. Please buy the manga volumes at sites like: http://www.darkhorse.com/search/Berserk
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Fanart by: https://josephiroth01.deviantart.com/...
http://baznetart.tumblr.com/post/9128...
Music by
Lucan King Dark Piano Sociopath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VagES...
ITunes https://goo.gl/16w1WE
Spotify https://goo.gl/5Sh6UF
Susumu Hirasawa: Berserk OST: Theme of Gut’s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1o4O...
Behelith: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLg_w...
Eclipse : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMIYL...
Sources: Archetypes: Jung.C.G. (1970) On the Nature of the Psyche," CW 8, par. 435.
Individuation: Jung.C.G. (1972).The Function of the Unconscious," Collected Works 7, par. 269.
Enantiodromia: Jung.C.G. (1981).The Phenomenology of the Spirit in Fairytales," CW 9i, par. 397.
Neurosis: Jung.C.G. (1977).The Tavistock Lectures," CW 18, par. 383.
The Self: Jung.C.G.(1976). Definitions," CW 6, par. 789.
The Shadow: Jung.c.G. (1979).The Shadow," CW 9ii, par. 14.
Stein.M. (2011) Jung on Evil: http://www.pantheatre.com/pdf/2-LE11-...
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Fanart by: https://josephiroth01.deviantart.com/...
http://baznetart.tumblr.com/post/9128...
Music by
Lucan King Dark Piano Sociopath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VagES...
ITunes https://goo.gl/16w1WE
Spotify https://goo.gl/5Sh6UF
Susumu Hirasawa: Berserk OST: Theme of Gut’s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1o4O...
Behelith: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLg_w...
Eclipse : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMIYL...
Sources: Archetypes: Jung.C.G. (1970) On the Nature of the Psyche," CW 8, par. 435.
Individuation: Jung.C.G. (1972).The Function of the Unconscious," Collected Works 7, par. 269.
Enantiodromia: Jung.C.G. (1981).The Phenomenology of the Spirit in Fairytales," CW 9i, par. 397.
Neurosis: Jung.C.G. (1977).The Tavistock Lectures," CW 18, par. 383.
The Self: Jung.C.G.(1976). Definitions," CW 6, par. 789.
The Shadow: Jung.c.G. (1979).The Shadow," CW 9ii, par. 14.
Stein.M. (2011) Jung on Evil: http://www.pantheatre.com/pdf/2-LE11-...
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