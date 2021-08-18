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Recognize depopulation when you see it.
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145 views • August 18, 2021
It’s right before your eyes and it should be obvious to those who possess logic and critical thinking. They don’t recognize natural immunity. There is major censorship happening about in all areas of media. There is no debate, there is only a one-sided narrative. Scientists are being defunded and doctors are having their licenses revoked. There are mandates to be inoculated by this cytotoxic toxin. People are losing their jobs and people are going to jail for not taking the jab. It’s time to stop this hoax and allow the truth to come out. This “vaccination” is killing people and it must stop before it’s too late.
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