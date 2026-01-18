BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Florida CFO Calls for Politicians Promoting Sanctuary Policies to Be Arrested and Charged
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
784 followers
105 views • 1 day ago

Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia made a bold suggestion for addressing the criminal illegal immigrant protection racket that's happening in sanctuary jurisdictions across the nation. According to Eric Daugherty on X:


BOOM! Florida's CFO just said what tens of MILLIONS of Americans are thinking!


"We should start CHARGING the POLITICIANS with crimes that vote for the sanctuary policies, and make THEM accessories to whatever crimes are committed by illegal immigrants in those jurisdictions!"


"Because to me - they are absolutely COMPLICIT in the crime, because it NEVER should have happened in the first place, but for those sanctuary policies, but for some politician voting, thinking that that's OK," Blaise Ingoglia said


I agree 100%. It's time to lock up these traitors.


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://discernreport.com

- Channel Site: https://patriot.tv

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


Our Sponsors:


- America First Healthcare: https://patriot.tv/health

- Long-Term Food: https://patriot.tv/food

- Christian Coffee: https://patriot.tv/coffee

- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://patriot.tv/meds

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

sanctuary citiesillegal alienstop storythe jd rucker showledeblaise ingoglia
