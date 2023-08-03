Create New Account
If the Houses burn but the Trees do not, is it really a Forest Fire?
What is happening
Published Yesterday

redpilluniversity

And if it's not a forest fire, what is it? Robert Brame, a forensic arborist, will answer that question at The Red Pill Expo in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. In this short video, Robert explains the content of his presentation. Information about the Red Pill Expo at www.redpillexpo.org

treeshousesenergy weaponsforest firesred pill expoarboristrobert bramedesmoines

