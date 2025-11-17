This blues rock/pop rock track opens with bright rhythm guitar, bass, and tight live drums capturing an energetic springtime vibe, The arrangement revolves around three main chords (I, IV, flat-VII) in an eight-bar pattern using Mixolydian major, Electric piano/organ solos add soulful R&B texture, supporting punchy lead and rhythm guitar interplay, Paul’s vocals cut through, while keys riff over bridge sections, The whole sound feels direct, spontaneous, and rooted in stylized blues tradition





Verses: You're so consumed by love, you're not yourself. Your body reacts, your mind's elsewhere. You crave affection, can't function without it. You think you're immune, but you can't resist. Chorus: You're addicted to love, might as well face it. You can't get enough, it's clear to see. You're addicted to love, might as well face it. It's time to admit, you're powerless. Bridge: You're running on love, at a different speed. Your heart races, you're lost in the moment. You crave oblivion, another kiss is all you need. Outro: You're addicted to love, might as well face it. It's time to confront, your dependency.