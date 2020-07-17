WHAT WE NEED TO KNOW |The Deen Show Part 1| DR RASHID BUTTAR

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Dr. Buttar’s first interview on Dropping Bombs racked up over 1.3 million views before being taken down from YouTube and other platforms.
Brad welcomed Dr. Buttar back for a live in-studio conversation about the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic and what to be on the lookout for in the days and months ahead.
Learn more at https://www.askdrbuttar.com/ask