DEEP STATE DECODES 03/23/23 EPISODE 522

Eyes OpenMusic intro: Eyes Open (Taylor's Version) Taylor Swift

Video credit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7UlfMURvLI FBI Asked Under Oath If They Did January 6th | Answer Leaves Room SILENT

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/breaking-leak-judge-says-special-counsel-has-evidence-trump-committed-criminal-violations-in-mar-a-lago-classified-documents-case/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Pto0ixf6gyc/ BAIT BIKE BITES BAD BOYS - THALL SHALT NOT STEAL OR YOU SHALL NOT BE ABLE TO RECLINE NORMALLY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg3oR6I9n0Xd/ SEX PARTIES, DRUGS AND GAY ESCORTS AT THE POPE'S RESIDENCE: UNDERCOVER IN THE VATICAN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2L-_05jMRxQ Son of former US Senator & Secretary of Navy reveals a lifetime of UFO Secrets

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/alien-mothership-lurking-in-our-solar-system-could-be-watching-us-with-tiny-probes-pentagon-official-suggests/ar-AA18Xpy6?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=76ffe500ad674e5092e005e32949d265&ei=25

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d012240f-e352-407d-996e-74a99cd11efe

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk

https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all

https://tv.gab.com/channel/ArvilsArk

[email protected]