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Preach the Gospel … or Perish! The Great Commission
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21 views • December 12, 2021
'Preach the Gospel …or Perish! The Great Commission’ is the obvious sequel to forsaking all in obedience to Jesus' teachings. Alternative lifestyles are great, but radical Christianity based on the teachings of Jesus is more than living in a tent in the woods. This video gives some great tips on how to share the Gospel with others.
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