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Treasonous Truth: A Loose Thread in the JAB Imperative Narrative
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170 views • July 19, 2021
This Twitter thread reveals the cavalcade of lies that has been paraded before the masses regarding the COVID vaccines and their supposed "safety and efficacy".
https://twitter.com/holmenkollin/status/1415989536933490688
https://twitter.com/holmenkollin/status/1415989536933490688
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