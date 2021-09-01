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Criminal Offense to Coerce Vaccine and PCR Test!
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1778 views • September 01, 2021
Criminal Offense to Coerce Vaccine and PCR Test! The True Laws of Canada are abundantly clear! Any and all coercion by Trudeau or any Canadian in power - regarding vaccines and tests - is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE! This BANNED video could not be clearer! Share Widely!!!
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