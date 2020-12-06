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Animated No Agenda - Gil Scott-Heron was a GENIUS!
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45 views • December 06, 2020
From Episode 1300 of the No Agenda Show with Adam Curry and John C Dvorak.
The Epoch Times fraud infographic: https://www.theepochtimes.com/election-fraud-allegations-infographic_3605589.html
The Revolution will not be Televised: https://youtu.be/vwSRqaZGsPw
Special thanks to @m00se@NoAgendaSocial for providing art for this clip! You can give Value for Value in two ways, explained here: http://anav4v.com
Episode link: https://www.noagendashow.net/listen/1300
Listen live every Thursday and Sunday at 12p EST / 5p UTC or subscribe via your favorite podcast app. http://noagendashow.com
The Epoch Times fraud infographic: https://www.theepochtimes.com/election-fraud-allegations-infographic_3605589.html
The Revolution will not be Televised: https://youtu.be/vwSRqaZGsPw
Special thanks to @m00se@NoAgendaSocial for providing art for this clip! You can give Value for Value in two ways, explained here: http://anav4v.com
Episode link: https://www.noagendashow.net/listen/1300
Listen live every Thursday and Sunday at 12p EST / 5p UTC or subscribe via your favorite podcast app. http://noagendashow.com
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