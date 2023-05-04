https://gettr.com/post/p2g3uoaa45f
The CCP has a task to divide and infiltrate America by feigning racial division to divide this country. As Chinese Americans, we constantly fear the CCP's spying operations.
中共有一个任务是通过伪造种族分裂来分裂和渗透美国。作为华裔美国人，我们一直生活在对中共间谍行动的恐惧中。
@stinchfield1776 @Nicole7749
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #grantstinchfield #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
