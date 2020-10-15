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Anyone Saying Masks Work -- Being PAID or PLAYED
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49 views • October 15, 2020
Doctor says anyone who is now saying masks stop the virus are either being PAID or PLAYED. The medical community has known for decades that masks DO NOT stop the flu virus which is bigger than Covid.She draws attention to the harm being done to children requiring them to wear masks. She took an oath to not harm patients, and she is no longer going to lie to them, by wearing a mask! She closes by quoting Yeltsin .... "you can sit on a throne of swords for a time, but not for long" .... the truth is now coming out and the lies being exposed.
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