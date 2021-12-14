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TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ INC. Dec. 13, "Conspiracies, Smollett, and Covid Craziness?" 1st hour
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10 views • December 14, 2021
Summary of Fetzer's False Flag Conspiracy Conference* and current NEW$ stories discussed in depth - by Scott Jim, Holly and Don.. a very good analysis..
*To see/review/download any or all of the ~24 hours of amazing powerful presentations by dedicated researchers in this weekend's Conspiracies Conference, go here: https://mixnstream.com/ffc.html
*To see/review/download any or all of the ~24 hours of amazing powerful presentations by dedicated researchers in this weekend's Conspiracies Conference, go here: https://mixnstream.com/ffc.html
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