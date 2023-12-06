Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1930's Cartoon shows the century old plan for the Plandemic - Take over the World
channel image
America at War
82 Subscribers
120 views
Published 16 hours ago

This video has been going around for a while now, I wanted to make certain that everyone had a chance to see it.

It has been the plan all along. This is why those that know, call this Covid crap a "Plandemic." Remember that the news is fiction and that TV programs, movies and cartoons among other venues show us what they intend to do. Check out the video at 1:15... does this remind you of the dancing nurses ? Look at the people... everyone has a gas mask on.


Evil exists in this world that is beyond our comprehension!

The time for allowing corporations pretending to be your "government" to rule over you are over! It's time to take back your God-Given Authority and REVOKE any "consent" to being ruled over by psychopaths!


Get out of the Jurisdiction of these corporate bozos!

Rescind all contracts with the Corporation of the United States!


Organize your community and push to have these people tried for their crimes against humanity in COMMON LAW COURTS.


And run the Admiralty Law Court System we now have out of town!


If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


Social Media


GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503


Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/


Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)


Live and speak the TRUTH!

Keywords
healthcdcpolicegovernmentnwolawrockefellerwhobankcourtsplandemic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket