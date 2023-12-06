1930's Cartoon shows the century old plan for the Plandemic - Take over the World

This video has been going around for a while now, I wanted to make certain that everyone had a chance to see it.

It has been the plan all along. This is why those that know, call this Covid crap a "Plandemic." Remember that the news is fiction and that TV programs, movies and cartoons among other venues show us what they intend to do. Check out the video at 1:15... does this remind you of the dancing nurses ? Look at the people... everyone has a gas mask on.





Evil exists in this world that is beyond our comprehension!

The time for allowing corporations pretending to be your "government" to rule over you are over! It's time to take back your God-Given Authority and REVOKE any "consent" to being ruled over by psychopaths!





Get out of the Jurisdiction of these corporate bozos!

Rescind all contracts with the Corporation of the United States!





Organize your community and push to have these people tried for their crimes against humanity in COMMON LAW COURTS.





And run the Admiralty Law Court System we now have out of town!





If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too





Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692





Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker





BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/





RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0





UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw





Social Media





GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503





Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/





Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw





You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)





Live and speak the TRUTH!