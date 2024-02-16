Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Too Little, Too Late: Biden to Visit East Palestine, Ohio Later Today | Ben Bergquam
channel image
GalacticStorm
2203 Subscribers
Shop now
22 views
Published Yesterday

RealAmericasVoice  |  Too Little, Too Late: Biden to Visit East Palestine, Ohio Later Today


Ben Bergquam is on the ground in East Palestine, OH where Biden is scheduled to visit later this afternoon. Biden’s first visit to the area comes over one year after the massive train derailment that caused a significant chemical spill that still hasn’t been resolved.


Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav 

Keywords
east palestinebiden visittoxic explosionreal america news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket