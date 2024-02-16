RealAmericasVoice | Too Little, Too Late: Biden to Visit East Palestine, Ohio Later Today
Ben Bergquam is on the ground in East Palestine, OH where Biden is scheduled to visit later this afternoon. Biden’s first visit to the area comes over one year after the massive train derailment that caused a significant chemical spill that still hasn’t been resolved.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.