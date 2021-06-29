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The Pyramid of Power - Season 1
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55 views • June 29, 2021
The Conscious Resistance Network presents 'The Pyramid of Power' by Derrick Broze. A new 16-part documentary series aimed at exposing the institutions which seek to manipulate our world.
Chapters:
1. Big Education.
2. Establishment Media.
3. Big Tech.
4. The Hollywood-Military-Intelligence Complex
The Pyramid of Power will be released over 4 seasons of 4 episodes beginning May 2021.
Researched, Written and Narrated by Derrick Broze
Edited by Jeremy Martin and Becca Godwin
Music By: Pop Vultures
List of videos from this channel
https://themediagiant.weebly.com
Chapters:
1. Big Education.
2. Establishment Media.
3. Big Tech.
4. The Hollywood-Military-Intelligence Complex
The Pyramid of Power will be released over 4 seasons of 4 episodes beginning May 2021.
Researched, Written and Narrated by Derrick Broze
Edited by Jeremy Martin and Becca Godwin
Music By: Pop Vultures
List of videos from this channel
https://themediagiant.weebly.com
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