(MIAC #276) Climate Models & Central Banks Have Been Catastrophically Inaccurate

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http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-276-...
David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss how society may shift as a dozen cycles from economy to climate overlap for something massive around 2023. As we descend deeper into the Grand Solar Minimum this information will help protect your families during these changing times.
•Geoengineering
•Glacier National Park signs replaced
•Pope wants to start a global CO2 tax
•Government climate research now behind paywalls that used tax payer funds
•Changing emotional response words in the climate narrative
•Vatican Library
•Adverse seasonal conditions crop losses Canada
•Central banks and another financial crisis 2.0
•Cryptocurrency during a market correction
•Bank bail-ins
•Global Carbon Tax
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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
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*** Today's Story Links ***
This Plague of Locusts Is Straight Out of a Horror Movie: Millions of Insects https://strangesounds.org/2020/02/loc...
Locusts Locust Invasion in East Africa Reaches Full-Blown Crisis as the Billions of Devastating Locusts https://strangesounds.org/2020/02/eas...
Locust images and videos https://strangesounds.org/?s=locust
Worst locust plague in 60 years invades Sardinia, Italy https://strangesounds.org/2019/06/bib...
While Billions of Locusts Are Approaching, China Sends 100,000 Ducks to Devour the Insects https://strangesounds.org/2020/02/chi...
Saudi Arabia: Millions of flying insects swarm cities and attack crops https://strangesounds.org/2019/05/sau...
Locust Plague Timeline: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/02/t...
Locust outbreak threatens food security in East Africa, international response urged http://english.sina.com/world/af/2020...
Heavy rains hit Egypt, causing severe flooding and major traffic disruptions https://watchers.news/2020/02/25/heav...
Floods in Somalia; displacement https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/06/...
4 months' worth of rain in 30 hours floods desert city of Kandahar, Afghanistan https://www.sott.net/article/408386-4...
Severe floods Afghanistan https://watchers.news/2019/03/14/afgh...
(**Disputed) Locust plague reaches coronavirus-hit China after wreaking havoc across Africa https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/worl...
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Created & Produced by David DuByne
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