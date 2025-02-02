BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
02-02-2025 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 TEACH THEM To Be SET APART Part 41: Torah In Motion 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
29 followers
11 views • 3 months ago

https://yahuah.army

https://linktr.ee/livingbranch

https://www.mylivingbranch.org

𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 **LIVE** Stream of My Living Branch

Deuteronomy 6:6“And theseWordswhich I am commanding you today shall be in your heart,7and you shall IMPRESS them upon your children, and shall SPEAK of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise up, 8and shall BIND them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes. 9“And you shall WRITE them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.

Keywords
you shall impressyou shall speakyou shall bindyou shall write
