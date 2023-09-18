Quo Vadis





Sep 18, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for September 16, 2023





Dear children, I ask you to be men and women of prayer.





You are walking towards a future of division in the House of God.





The enemies will act to extinguish the brilliance of the truth.





Behold, the truth of My Jesus will be your great weapon of defence for these difficult times.





The brave soldiers in cassocks will defend the true Church of My Jesus.





You who are listening to Me: Be ye attentive!





I will be at your side.





Pray. Only through the power of prayer can ye overcome evil.





When you feel the weight of the cross, call for Jesus.





Seek Him in the Eucharist, because only in this way will you remain firm in the faith.





Do not retreat.





Love and defend ye the truth.





When all seems lost, the Victory of God will come to the just.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message on December 14th, 2021.





That message follows here:





Dear children, My Jesus loves you, but do not forget: He is the Just Judge who will give each person the reward according to their behavior in this life.





He will separate the chaff from the wheat.





Those who sow half-truths, causing spiritual blindness in many of My poor children, will not enter His Eternal Sanctuary.





Be on your guard in order not to be deceived.





The traitors to the faith will act and confuse many.





Stay with Jesus. Love and defend the truth.





Accept the Gospel of My Jesus and listen to the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Pray. Pray. Pray.





Only by the power of prayer can you attain victory.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRIsRv13mQY