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MFAW Putin Says Restore The Empire
Warrior68
Warrior68
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Please select the link below to request a Religious Exemption letter.

https://www.jdfarag.org/exemption

Bill Gates admits COVID-19 vaccines don't stop viral transmission

https://www.rebelnews.com/bill_gates_admits_covid_19_vaccines_dont_stop_viral_transmission

VAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System

https://openvaers.com/

VigiAccess

http://vigiaccess.org/

Attempted Mass Genocide_ MagnetGate Hypothesis From Medical Doctor

https://www.brighteon.com/9a953e9e-8804-474a-aaa2-897c11cb212e

operation lockstep

https://principia-scientific.com/2010-rockefellers-operation-lockstep-predicted-2020-lockdown/

The Secret of The 33 Degree Freemason | Manly P. Hall Lecture

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsA-cBOV8ek

Asking Vaccinated People Why They’re Still Wearing A Mask Outside

https://www.brighteon.com/0dc596dd-124c-4ec5-889e-3346e320b8e4

EXPOSED! Magnetism INTENTIONALLY Added to 'Vaccine' to Force mRNA Through Entire Body

https://www.brighteon.com/f718238f-d81f-4875-95d2-9a2dabf25970

Its WORSE Than YOU Think- Genocide to be completed

https://www.brighteon.com/ccc5765e-9fa6-4a27-8ea2-5aad07cb068a

Bill Gates is a Psycopath

https://www.brighteon.com/0442d0e8-5247-4585-9902-48ba9130da08

Bill Gates Wants the CIA and Military to Lobotomize Angry People and all Christians

https://www.brighteon.com/b747071b-f70a-4bb2-8d41-4f3a11b0f2e3

Vaccinated people will infect others and even vaccinated and kill them

https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysyMzZ5Njl4P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=

WORLD EXCLUSIVE_ Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan lab

https://www.brighteon.com/d2153a3c-dfb2-43b9-a115-42944602d23a

WHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WPo5ynrCLDJ/

A must research

https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html

Keywords
godmurderjesusrussiavaccineprophecyuntribulationwargenocideww3pandemicukrainenatocovid19
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