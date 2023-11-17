Create New Account
Constantly Moving Away
KC-Sunbeam
Published Yesterday

I explain the problem of most people moving away from time to time, which severs friendships and personal connections. I especially focus on the Church, since this transience prevents Christian love from forming. 

gypsiesmodern societyrelationshipsaccountabilitybetrayaladversityfellowshipinstabilitymoving awayabandonmentdisunityleavinglack of commitmentuntrustworthyquittersficklenessshallownessthe brown triangledisposabilitydisposable peopletransiencebroken friendshipssuperficialityunreliabilitybouncing around

