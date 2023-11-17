Constantly Moving Away

I explain the problem of most people moving away from time to time, which severs friendships and personal connections. I especially focus on the Church, since this transience prevents Christian love from forming.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.