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AOC Admits There Is No Difference Between 'Socialism' And 'Democratic Socialism'
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25 views • August 10, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was exposed yet again when ask about the difference between socialism and democratic socialism. Joe joins Owen in-studio to explain why AOC deserves to be mocked as much as possible.
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