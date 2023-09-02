BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

On The Phone With Matt Lawson - Day 48 Long Walk For CV Jab Injury Awareness.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • September 02, 2023

On the phone with Matt Lawson. Day 48.


Matt's on Day 48 of walking from Melbourne to Brisbane. A distance of about 1600kms, or 1000 miles in the old money.


He's doing to raise awareness about the deadly effects of the mRNA poison that's been injected into some people. It's not healthy folks. He's doing it in association with Jab Injuries Australia and asking all the hard questions.


https://au.jabinjuriesglobal.com/


If you have a story and would like to set up profile on our platform then please email our team: [email protected]


At the time of this video he's trudging up the western side of the Toowoomba Range. (To Woomba? Where the hell is Woomba?)


He's in the Woomba this arvo and then on to Ipswich and his final destination of the Botanical Gardens in Brisbane city on Thursday arvo. He's less than 200 kms from Brisvegas and the end of his epic journey is almost in sight.


Please follow Matt's journey on his Facebook page here - https://www.facebook.com/groups/670421864421396/


We've done a story on Matt's walk in our latest magazine, subscribe here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


We're so proud of what our good friend has achieved, it's an amazing effort.


We salute Matt Lawson and the Long Walk For Covid Jab Injury Awareness.


Join Roobs Flyers -  https://roobsflyers.bio.link/


Not Far Right, Right So Far.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right Along.


All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
mainstream mediacovid jabcovid vaccine injuryroobs flyersjab injuries australiamatt lawsonlong walk for covid jab injury awarenessbrisbane to melbournedifficult questionsindepedent mediapure media australiathe rural rebel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Finds Low Muscle Strength Associated with Greater Infection Risk

Study Finds Low Muscle Strength Associated with Greater Infection Risk

Petra Stone
Acai: What Research Says About the Amazonian Superfruit

Acai: What Research Says About the Amazonian Superfruit

Coco Somers
Texas attorney general pushes to revive Pfizer lawsuit over vaccine efficacy claims

Texas attorney general pushes to revive Pfizer lawsuit over vaccine efficacy claims

Cassie B.
The hidden cost of &#8220;slightly elevated&#8221; blood pressure in your 30s

The hidden cost of “slightly elevated” blood pressure in your 30s

Willow Tohi
Studies Link Thymus Health to Longevity, Disease Risk in Adults

Studies Link Thymus Health to Longevity, Disease Risk in Adults

Morgan S. Verity
The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer&#8217;s long before memory fails

The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer’s long before memory fails

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy