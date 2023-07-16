Create New Account
AIM = African Illegal Migrants.
Sons of Adam
         The immune system is the most primordial of all systems of the body.  The ocean acted as an immune system on the first cells of life to ever exist.  Human immunity begins before birth.  Immune system dysfunction or weakness is the cause of nearly all human illness.   Adequate sunlight is a key factor in the immune health of humans.

         With the sun blocked by geoengineering, forest fires, volcanoes, and years of nuclear testing, the african illegal migrants will be unable to generate sufficient immune system function to overcome all the environmental toxicity.  These people are a waste, and will crash the healthcare system with pre-mature illness.

