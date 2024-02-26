News Roundup; Chinese Balloon & Illegals, Mexico, Ukraine, Missile Strikes, Sex Offender Lawyers....

Alittle weekend roundup of news. Another Chinese balloon, yes its Chinese. Tens of thousands of illegal Chinese are crossing our border. Mexico City is running out of water. Ukraine has its 2nd year of war anniversary; Russian missile strikes. US missile strikes in Yemen. WA state allows a convicted sex offender to be a lawyer. "Hugs not bullets" for cartel members in Mexico, that's going real good. Illegal alien murders Georgia college student.
behindthelinepodcast.com
#china #chinese #chineseballoon #chineseillegals #Mexico #mexicocity #water #watershortage #Ukraine #ukrainewar #russia #russianwar #middleeast #yemen #houthi #missilestrike #usmissisle #usmilitary #wastate #criminaljustice #hugsnotbullets #mexicowar #mexicocorruption #illegalalien #behindthelinepodcast #leftcoastnews #shtfnews #shtf #wrol #prep #prepper #preppernews #societalcollapse #worldnews #breakingnews #biden #border #usborder
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.