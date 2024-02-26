Create New Account
News Roundup; Chinese Balloon & Illegals, Mexico, Ukraine, Missile Strikes, Sex Offender Lawyers....
Published 15 hours ago

Alittle weekend roundup of news. Another Chinese balloon, yes its Chinese. Tens of thousands of illegal Chinese are crossing our border. Mexico City is running out of water. Ukraine has its 2nd year of war anniversary; Russian missile strikes. US missile strikes in Yemen. WA state allows a convicted sex offender to be a lawyer. "Hugs not bullets" for cartel members in Mexico, that's going real good. Illegal alien murders Georgia college student.

behindthelinepodcast.com

#china #chinese #chineseballoon #chineseillegals #Mexico #mexicocity #water #watershortage #Ukraine #ukrainewar #russia #russianwar #middleeast #yemen #houthi #missilestrike #usmissisle #usmilitary #wastate #criminaljustice #hugsnotbullets #mexicowar #mexicocorruption #illegalalien #behindthelinepodcast #leftcoastnews #shtfnews #shtf #wrol #prep #prepper #preppernews #societalcollapse #worldnews #breakingnews #biden #border #usborder

Keywords
mexicochinachina newsbreaking newsborder crisisillegal aliensmexican cartelsconservative podcastgovernment corruptionconservative newscriminal justicemexico citychinese invasionhouthichinese balloonbiden border policybehind the line podcastchinese illegalshugs not bulletsillegal alien crimeillegal alien murdermexico city watermexico corruption

