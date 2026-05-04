The National Conversation and the Future of American Politics, an interview with Douglas Macgregor

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Frustration with the two-party system is growing and so is the demand for new ideas. Movements focused on dialogue, reform, and economic realism are gaining traction. As financial and social pressures rise, the question isn’t left or right but what actually works next.
#Politics #ThirdParty #NationalConversation #Leadership #EconomicFuture #Reform
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