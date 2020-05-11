© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music - "Remembering" - by Ashley Campbell (about her dads' Alzheimers)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • May 11, 2020
Glenn Campbell has some remarkably talented kids. Ashley Campbell wrote this song for her dad in honor of him, and to voice her feelings about loosing her father to Alzheimer's. This will touch your heart. Can music save the world? I wouldn't be surprised.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.