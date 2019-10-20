© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Election Alert! Trudeau & Greta Complicit in Election Interference
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
166 views • October 20, 2019
Election Alert! Trudeau & Greta Compliicit in election Interference! The globalists funding Greta's Oct 18 Alberta Legislature interference with the Canadian economy and election are the same who donate more money than anyone to the Trudeau Foundation. Do you understand the massive push behind all the Climate Activism during the Canadian election now? This is 100% foreign funded 3rd party election interference!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.