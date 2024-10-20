393) Agenda 2030/45 — A eutanásia natural da humanidade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canal Psinergy0Nhold; Outubro 18, 2024:
Fri psinergist coffee: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.644FBF30-04CE-41F4-9857-A01EAB0B5DDF:c
Estes vídeos são importantes para o "como nos podemos defender":
► 341) Sabrina Wallace - SOLUÇÕES - Sê consciente: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=42
► 306) Assumir controlo sobre os biossensores : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=43
► 345) Sabrina D. Wallace — Querem sobreviver à guerra de plasma? https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=44
► 323) Fora do Sistema : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=24
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal