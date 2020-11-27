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Return To Adamson Barbecue - Toronto Police Seize The Property And Board It Up
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36 views • November 27, 2020
The City of Toronto has STOLEN a whole building and a whole business. How dare they do something so brash. Doug Ford and John Tory are CRIMINALS and it's time to defy all orders.
Adamson Barbecue has been destroyed by the men who are supposed to protect it.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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Adamson Barbecue has been destroyed by the men who are supposed to protect it.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
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