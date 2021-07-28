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"DO NOT TALK"
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60 views • July 28, 2021
MORE MIND CONTROL! THE POWERS THAT BE REALLY THINK PEOPLE ARE DUMB AND BELIEVE EVERYTHING THEY SAY!!!!
I wonder why they do not wish for us to talk? Now, let me think for but a moment on that...
Source - https://www.bitchute.com/video/YQkqnhXfrv53/
I wonder why they do not wish for us to talk? Now, let me think for but a moment on that...
Source - https://www.bitchute.com/video/YQkqnhXfrv53/
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