PreRolls & Processing TONS of Cannabis

Harborside Inc. (OTCQX: HBORF) finalized its previously announced purchase of an Oakland-based cannabis manufacturer Sublimation Inc. (“Sublime”) for $43.8 million.Sublime has been in business for five years, during which it has developed popular and affordable Fuzzies branded pre-rolls. These pre-rolls are said to be a leading brand in the Golden state with a 7.9% California pre-roll market share in 2020.Sublime was acquired for a total of $43.8 million. The total purchase price consists of around $384 million shares and $2 million in cash and $3.4 million to repay Sublime's debt.Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCQX:LOWLF) announced a first-of-its-kind cannabis facility capable of processing 250,000 lbs. of wholesale cannabis flower per year, including drying, bucking, trimming, sorting, grading and packaging.Large-scale processing and automation are the missing pieces that will make California cannabis dominant in this exciting new frontier.Show Links:Cannabis Co. Harborside Completes Purchase Of Pre-Roll Brand Sublime For $43.8MLowell Farms' New Cannabis Processing Facility Has Plans To Process 250 Tons Of Flower AnnuallyHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 759 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.