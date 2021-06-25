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GLOBAL WEATHER MANIPULATION - WORLD DEPOPULATION PLAN!
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109 views • June 25, 2021
What is HAARP really about? Official sources deny its use, having been constructed from Tesla technology, it can be used for good and for evil. Weather manipulation is its primary function, used as a weapon of war against humanity! You decide! Consider what 2,425 nuclear explosions have done to our planet? If our leaders can do this, what else can they do?
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