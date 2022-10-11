Belarus announces troop deal with Russia

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RT
October 10, 2022
Lukashenko announces that Russia and Belarus have begun forming a joint force, which will include several thousand Russian troops, in response to increased aggression from Kiev and the West.
Details: https://on.rt.com/c3hg
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