© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STAR RUGBY PLAYER DISABLED BY VAX INDUCED MYOCARDITIS
Follow
0
Share
Report
204 views • April 16, 2022
Ollie Wines, a professional rugby player for Port Adelaide Football Club, has been disabled by vaxxx induced myocarditis.
"Health officials" are investigating multiple ways to talk their way out of this.
SOURCES:
https://twstalker.com/7NewsMelbourne/status/1512352709919195136
https://t.me/covid_vaccine_injuries/
"Health officials" are investigating multiple ways to talk their way out of this.
SOURCES:
https://twstalker.com/7NewsMelbourne/status/1512352709919195136
https://t.me/covid_vaccine_injuries/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.