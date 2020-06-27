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Terrorists Sit on the Supreme Court
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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28 views • June 27, 2020
When you think about the idea of terrorist attacks, your mind probably flashes images of the world trade towers or the horrific videos seared into your mind from ISIS. And that is an appropriate association.

But, the greatest acts of terror that have taken place within the borders of this country, the USA, have actually been committed by the Supreme Court. Think about it.

Roe V Wade in 1973 is responsible for the death of around 70 million innocent babies. Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015 destroyed the definition of marriage and family. And the next target in America … will be the church.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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