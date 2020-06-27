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Terrorists Sit on the Supreme Court
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28 views • June 27, 2020
When you think about the idea of terrorist attacks, your mind probably flashes images of the world trade towers or the horrific videos seared into your mind from ISIS. And that is an appropriate association.
But, the greatest acts of terror that have taken place within the borders of this country, the USA, have actually been committed by the Supreme Court. Think about it.
Roe V Wade in 1973 is responsible for the death of around 70 million innocent babies. Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015 destroyed the definition of marriage and family. And the next target in America … will be the church.
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You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
But, the greatest acts of terror that have taken place within the borders of this country, the USA, have actually been committed by the Supreme Court. Think about it.
Roe V Wade in 1973 is responsible for the death of around 70 million innocent babies. Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015 destroyed the definition of marriage and family. And the next target in America … will be the church.
************
Would you consider partnering with us financially? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
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