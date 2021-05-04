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3. HISTORY OF THE DEEPSTATE [UNCUT & REBOOTED] Part 3: PAN
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101 views • May 04, 2021
As we continue turning our document EL The Bloodlines into video, we must go back to around 129 BC. To the line of the Germanic tribes.
The more disinformation the elite create, the further you stay from the truth.
We are destroyed for lack of knowledge.
Knowledge which should be free but is kept from the enslaved.
Freedom only exists when we speak the truth.
For more please visit:
http://el.saianarchy.com
Music:
https://youtu.be/uqUa_G1h3pw
https://youtu.be/o4MGtiCfOUs
https://youtu.be/9JfpKg3aH5A
https://youtu.be/iOrYsTvgtaI
https://youtu.be/6at0qOVX10Q
https://youtu.be/cG0Vgw43BsY
https://youtu.be/nUtAWeSK28g
https://youtu.be/XUeQ0Ew_Wh0
The more disinformation the elite create, the further you stay from the truth.
We are destroyed for lack of knowledge.
Knowledge which should be free but is kept from the enslaved.
Freedom only exists when we speak the truth.
For more please visit:
http://el.saianarchy.com
Music:
https://youtu.be/uqUa_G1h3pw
https://youtu.be/o4MGtiCfOUs
https://youtu.be/9JfpKg3aH5A
https://youtu.be/iOrYsTvgtaI
https://youtu.be/6at0qOVX10Q
https://youtu.be/cG0Vgw43BsY
https://youtu.be/nUtAWeSK28g
https://youtu.be/XUeQ0Ew_Wh0
Keywords
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